EPD investigating after man beaten, robbed near E. Division St.

EPD investigating after man beaten, robbed near E. Division St.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was beaten and robbed overnight.

According to a media report, it happened at the intersection of North Garvin and East Division Street.

Officers say they were called out to East Walnut Street and found the victim that said it happened at the other location.

Police say the victim told them three people jumped him and took his phone.

He says he was knocked out during the assault.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more about the incident, and will update this story when more information is available.

