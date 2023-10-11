Birthday Club
Early in-person voting officially begins in Evansville
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the first day of early in-person voting for the city of Evansville, and there are several key races on the ballot this year.

This year’s election may not be a large one, but poll and city officials are still asking you to vote if you are eligible.

This race includes mayor, city council ward’s one through six and the city council at-large.

Also this year, only Evansville city residents are able to vote. If you live in Vanderburgh County you are not eligible.

To vote, all you have to do is go to Central Library, bring a photo ID, a current address, and you’ll be good to go.

Voting starts Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

Voting will run Monday through Friday until Election day on November 7.

