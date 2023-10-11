Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Capitol riot prosecutors seek prison for former Michigan candidate for governor

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand...
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his participation in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Ryan Kelley’s arrest in 2022 gave his campaign a burst of notoriety in a conservative multi-candidate field, but he ended up finishing far behind other supporters of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary election. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary but ultimately lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Prosecutors, citing Kelley’s lack of remorse, are urging a judge to lock him up for three months when he returns to a Washington court Oct. 17, The Detroit News reported.

“For two years, Kelley posted statements on Facebook and other social media, making light of the riot, falsely denying that any violence took place, and insisting that he engaged in no wrongdoing,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

In July, Kelley, who lives in Ottawa County, pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally entering a restricted area.

He climbed an “architectural feature” outside the Capitol and then gestured for other rioters behind him to move toward stairs leading up to the building, prosecutors said.

Kelley has said he was “protesting the government” because he did not like the results of the 2020 election.

Defense attorney Gary Springstead said probation, not prison, is an appropriate sentence.

“Mr. Kelley has proven over the last 42 years that he is capable of being a law-abiding citizen and this is his first brush with the law,” Springstead said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel urges citizens in the north to shelter after ‘hostile aircraft’ enter from Lebanon
Taylor Swift's late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took...
Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’
Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced
Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced
Near Gaza, Israel's "iron dome" continues to intercept rocket fire. (Source: CNN)
'Iron dome' intercepts missiles amid war in Israel
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as...
House Republicans are trying to nominate a new speaker after ousting McCarthy, but it could be a wait