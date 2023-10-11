Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Breezy and warmer, rain likely on Friday

2 more warm days
10/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southerly winds kicked in on Wednesday as a warm front lifts toward the Tri-State. Lows will only dip into the mid 50s on Thursday morning with sunny skies and highs near 80 in the afternoon. A cold front swings in from the west on Friday, so we will see increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Friday will be the last really warm day as highs push toward 80. Much cooler air streams in behind the front, so we will drop back into the lower 60s over the weekend with lows in the 50s to mid 40s. Cool and dry through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe

Latest News

10/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
P.M. Clearing
Warming temps, rain possible late week
Warming temps, rain possible late week