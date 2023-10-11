Breezy and warmer, rain likely on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southerly winds kicked in on Wednesday as a warm front lifts toward the Tri-State. Lows will only dip into the mid 50s on Thursday morning with sunny skies and highs near 80 in the afternoon. A cold front swings in from the west on Friday, so we will see increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Friday will be the last really warm day as highs push toward 80. Much cooler air streams in behind the front, so we will drop back into the lower 60s over the weekend with lows in the 50s to mid 40s. Cool and dry through the middle of next week.

