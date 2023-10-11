Birthday Club
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky

A search is underway in Fulton County for an escaped inmate accused of sex crimes that authorities call dangerous
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon, October 10.

As of 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the inmate is still at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton County Detention Center on charges of sodomy first, incest with victim under 12, criminal abuse first, indecent exposure and terroristic threatening.

He is considered dangerous.

Phillips is said to have ties to Graves County, Ky.

If you see Phillips, do not approach him and call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 270-236-3015 or call 911.

