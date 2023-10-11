Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh

Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery(wpta)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Newburgh

Lottery officials say it was purchased at Tobacco Road at 5522 Stacer Rd.

The ticket holder should ensure it’s in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 9, are: 16-34-46-55-67 with the Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11, is an estimated $1.73 billion, the second-largest jackpot in U.S. and Powerball history.

Powerball® Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe

Latest News

Historic Isaac Murfitt Home in downtown Evansville
Historic downtown Evansville building to become apartments
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Sign ups open for Salvation Army’s Toy Town
Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced
Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced