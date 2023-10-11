$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Newburgh

Lottery officials say it was purchased at Tobacco Road at 5522 Stacer Rd.

The ticket holder should ensure it’s in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 9, are: 16-34-46-55-67 with the Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11, is an estimated $1.73 billion, the second-largest jackpot in U.S. and Powerball history.

Powerball® Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

