Woman accused of burning flag, claiming to be with ISIS, found not fit for trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville woman police say claimed to be with ISIS and threatened to kill cops has been found incompetent to stand trial.

[Evansville woman claiming to be with ISIS after threatening police pleads not guilty]

Police say back in June, 43-year-old Sierra Malloy took the American flag off the poll at Spectrum on Fares Ave., burned it, and put an a flag she believed to be an ISIS flag in its place.

During her arrest on, officers say Malloy threatened to cut off the heads of those arresting her.

Malloy was in court last week, where it was determined she lacks competency to stand trial.

There was another hearing Monday, and the records show no future court dates are needed.

We are working to learn more about what’s next for Malloy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.