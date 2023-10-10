Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over possible Radon issues with courthouse

Birthday Club
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over Radon issues with courthouse
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, more officials in Warrick County are discussing potential issues with radon levels at the Warrick County Courthouse.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. at the East Pines Animal Clinic. We’re told members of the health board, county commissioners and concerned employees are all in attendance.

As we’ve reported, a tort claim was filed citing unsafe health conditions due to high radon levels at the Warrick County Courthouse in Boonville.

On 14 News at 10, our Brady Williams will have a full wrap up of the meeting.

