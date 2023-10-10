Warming temps, rain possible late week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday morning lows dipped into the upper 30s for the first time of the season. Clear skies allowed sunny skies and highs in the 70s again by afternoon. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 40s Wednesday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms possible over the northern half of the Tri-State, mainly north of I-64. A warm front will lift through and allow southwesterly winds to warm us up on Thursday as highs approach 80 degrees. By Friday, we may have enough moisture in the atmosphere to spawn a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Once the cold front clears the region on Saturday, Temps will drop back into the lower 60s and upper 50s through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.