Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warming temps, rain possible late week

A few rumbles of thunder possible
10/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday morning lows dipped into the upper 30s for the first time of the season. Clear skies allowed sunny skies and highs in the 70s again by afternoon. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 40s Wednesday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms possible over the northern half of the Tri-State, mainly north of I-64. A warm front will lift through and allow southwesterly winds to warm us up on Thursday as highs approach 80 degrees. By Friday, we may have enough moisture in the atmosphere to spawn a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Once the cold front clears the region on Saturday, Temps will drop back into the lower 60s and upper 50s through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management

Latest News

10/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
Bright Skies, Breezy P.M.
Warmer temps, chances for rain this week
Warmer temps, chances for rain this week