Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WFIE) - In Evansville, two parents are facing charges in the death of their infant.
An autopsy revealed fentanyl and a number of other drugs in its system.
One person is dead in Webster County after they crashed their car into a guardrail.
Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved.
At least 11 Americans are confirmed dead in Israel as fighting between Israel defense forces and Hamas militants escalate.
We’ll hear how a local synagogue is reacting to the devastation
We’re less than a month away from election day and Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote.
