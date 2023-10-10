Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

10/10 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WFIE) - In Evansville, two parents are facing charges in the death of their infant.

An autopsy revealed fentanyl and a number of other drugs in its system.

One person is dead in Webster County after they crashed their car into a guardrail.

Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved.

At least 11 Americans are confirmed dead in Israel as fighting between Israel defense forces and Hamas militants escalate.

We’ll hear how a local synagogue is reacting to the devastation

We’re less than a month away from election day and Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

