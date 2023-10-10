Birthday Club
Spencer Co. Prosecutor’s Office: Rockport man sentenced for battering correctional officer

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Rockport man will spend ten years in prison for battering a correctional officer and intimidation.

According to the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office, 36-year-old Eric Blissett pled guilty to those felony charges.

The prosecutor’s office says it started last July when Blissett threatened a person with a knife.

Months later, authorities say Blissett beat an officer while in jail and resisted multiple law enforcement.

Prosecutor’s say Blissett will spend seven years at the Indiana Department of Corrections and three years of confined work release.

