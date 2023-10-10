Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Recap Memorial Boy’s Soccer Sectional Victory

Recap Memorial Boy’s Soccer Sectional Victory
By Max Parker and Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Indiana, the two-game regional round starts Wednesday and Thursday, with semifinal matches, and the Memorial boys are no stranger to regional appearances. The Tigers won the program’s 24th sectional championship, on Saturday, with a 1-nil win over Heritage Hills. Memorial has just five seniors, and a lot of juniors and sophomores who play big minutes, so it’s been a building process this season. Their schedule has prepared this group, though, for the competition that lies ahead.

“It’s a good victory for us, we’re excited about it,” said Head Coach Bill Vieth Jr. “It’s the first year for some of these kids, so a sectional championship means a great deal. We’re getting there. I think the last month we kind of turned a corner. I think early in the year, some of our younger guys kind of expected that the job would get done by the collection of the team, and it’s not. A team is a whole bunch of individuals, and each individual has to pull their weight. I’m pleased where we are kind of in the maturity stage on the soccer field, but we’re always pushing for more.”

Memorial boys soccer will play at Washington, in the regional semifinal, this Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested

Latest News

Aces face Indiana St. Sycamores in Volleyball
Aces face Indiana St. Sycamores in Volleyball
Henderson Co. faces Hopkins Co. Central in Regional Tournament
Henderson Co. faces Hopkins Co. Central in Regional Tournament
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8
Recap Memorial Boy’s Soccer Sectional Victory
Recap Memorial Boy’s Soccer Sectional Victory