Recap Memorial Boy’s Soccer Sectional Victory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Indiana, the two-game regional round starts Wednesday and Thursday, with semifinal matches, and the Memorial boys are no stranger to regional appearances. The Tigers won the program’s 24th sectional championship, on Saturday, with a 1-nil win over Heritage Hills. Memorial has just five seniors, and a lot of juniors and sophomores who play big minutes, so it’s been a building process this season. Their schedule has prepared this group, though, for the competition that lies ahead.

“It’s a good victory for us, we’re excited about it,” said Head Coach Bill Vieth Jr. “It’s the first year for some of these kids, so a sectional championship means a great deal. We’re getting there. I think the last month we kind of turned a corner. I think early in the year, some of our younger guys kind of expected that the job would get done by the collection of the team, and it’s not. A team is a whole bunch of individuals, and each individual has to pull their weight. I’m pleased where we are kind of in the maturity stage on the soccer field, but we’re always pushing for more.”

Memorial boys soccer will play at Washington, in the regional semifinal, this Wednesday night.

