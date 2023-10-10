Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.73 billion.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $750 million.

This amount now ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and US lottery jackpot, only behind the world record 2 billion dollar Powerball won in California in 2022.

We spoke with Leonilla Lacy of Henderson and she says the money should go towards helping more vulnerable populations.

”It’s a lot of money but you know what, we have a lot of homeless people.,” said Lacy. “The veterans need to be taken care of...etcetera.”

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management

Latest News

Reid’s Orchard celebrates 150 years of business
Owensboro’s Reid’s Orchard celebrates 150 years of business with week of surprises
Evansville baby death case continues to develops
Evansville baby death case continues to develops
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time
Reid’s Orchard celebrates 150 years of business
Reid’s Orchard celebrates 150 years of business
Woman accused of burning flag, claiming to be with ISIS, found not fit for trial
Woman accused of burning flag, claiming to be with ISIS, found not fit for trial