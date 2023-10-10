Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.73 billion.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $750 million.

This amount now ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and US lottery jackpot, only behind the world record 2 billion dollar Powerball won in California in 2022.

We spoke with Leonilla Lacy of Henderson and she says the money should go towards helping more vulnerable populations.

”It’s a lot of money but you know what, we have a lot of homeless people.,” said Lacy. “The veterans need to be taken care of...etcetera.”

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

