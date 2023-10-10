Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.73 billion.
The jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $750 million.
This amount now ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and US lottery jackpot, only behind the world record 2 billion dollar Powerball won in California in 2022.
We spoke with Leonilla Lacy of Henderson and she says the money should go towards helping more vulnerable populations.
”It’s a lot of money but you know what, we have a lot of homeless people.,” said Lacy. “The veterans need to be taken care of...etcetera.”
The next drawing is Wednesday night.
