Police: ‘Tranq’ found in baby’s autopsy; father still at large

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The case of two parents charged in the death of their 11-month-old baby continues to develop.

[Previous Story: Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death]

An autopsy shows the baby had fentanyl and Narcan in his body when he died.

Police say when they went to the 200 block of North Spring Street back in September, it was because the mother, Katelyn Dossett found her 11-month-old son unresponsive.

Officials say police found drugs scattered throughout the home, citing several baggies of fentanyl and other drugs in multiple rooms.

EPD officers say they interviewed the two parents at the time but would not have grounds to charge the pair back then. That was until the results the autopsy came back on the baby.

The father, Taylor Fisher tested positive for fentanyl, xylazine and a chemical which serves as a precursor to illegal fentanyl production.

The combination of fentanyl and xylazine, however, has been on the rise in recent years, and is known commonly as ‘tranq.’

DEA officials have told us in the past that the effects of ‘tranq’ cannot be reversed by Narcan, which was also found in the baby’s system.

Sergeant Anna Gray with Evansville Police says the fault relies on the parents, who left the drugs around in the first place.

“When they buy it, they know what they’re getting into,” said Sgt. Gray. “Even if they’re buying something that they didn’t know had fentanyl in it, let’s say they had meth or pills of some sort, they still should know that they need to leave that out of the hands of their children. So, the fact that they’re just bringing it in I think is neglectful on their part.”

Sgt. Gray said that in addition to drugs being in reach of children in the home, so was a loaded gun.

Since 2021, cases of child neglect resulting in death have tripled from one to three.

Dossett is currently in jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

As for Fischer, he’s at large, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.