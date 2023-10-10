Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: ‘Tranq’ found in baby’s autopsy; father still at large

Evansville baby death case continues to develops
By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The case of two parents charged in the death of their 11-month-old baby continues to develop.

[Previous Story: Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death]

An autopsy shows the baby had fentanyl and Narcan in his body when he died.

Police say when they went to the 200 block of North Spring Street back in September, it was because the mother, Katelyn Dossett found her 11-month-old son unresponsive.

Officials say police found drugs scattered throughout the home, citing several baggies of fentanyl and other drugs in multiple rooms.

EPD officers say they interviewed the two parents at the time but would not have grounds to charge the pair back then. That was until the results the autopsy came back on the baby.

The father, Taylor Fisher tested positive for fentanyl, xylazine and a chemical which serves as a precursor to illegal fentanyl production.

The combination of fentanyl and xylazine, however, has been on the rise in recent years, and is known commonly as ‘tranq.’

DEA officials have told us in the past that the effects of ‘tranq’ cannot be reversed by Narcan, which was also found in the baby’s system.

Sergeant Anna Gray with Evansville Police says the fault relies on the parents, who left the drugs around in the first place.

“When they buy it, they know what they’re getting into,” said Sgt. Gray. “Even if they’re buying something that they didn’t know had fentanyl in it, let’s say they had meth or pills of some sort, they still should know that they need to leave that out of the hands of their children. So, the fact that they’re just bringing it in I think is neglectful on their part.”

Sgt. Gray said that in addition to drugs being in reach of children in the home, so was a loaded gun.

Since 2021, cases of child neglect resulting in death have tripled from one to three.

Dossett is currently in jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

As for Fischer, he’s at large, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management

Latest News

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has had a program for those looking to borrow a tool...
The Library of Things: EVPL offers far more than just books
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over Radon issues with courthouse
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over possible Radon issues with courthouse
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office to wrap cruiser with suicide hotline number
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office to wrap cruiser with suicide hotline number
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion, second highest amount of all time