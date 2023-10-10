Owensboro’s Reid’s Orchard celebrates 150 years of business with week of surprises

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Reid’s Orchard is celebrating a century and a half of business with a weeklong birthday celebration.

They say even after 150 years, there’s a lot of new memories still being made.

Five generations of family members have worked the land at Reid Orchard.

Farm manager Katie Clark says it’s all thanks to her great-great-grandfather Alan Reid.

“He took a first bite of peach when he came to the United States and decided he wanted to grow peaches,” said Clark.

Farm owner Billy Reid says things have expanded over the decades.

“We’re in the peach business, strawberry business, apple business and all types of vegetables,” said Reid.

Reid says his great-grandfather would have been proud to see the farm still around as it celebrates 150 years of business.

“The new generation is kind of stepping up, they’re all taking it in a different direction, so it’s been great to see what kind of new adventures we’re on to,” said Reid.

Event Manager Valerie Reel says she’s helped the farm expand its businesses by hosting weddings and other agritourism events.

“It’s just amazing that the farm has gotten to stay in the same family,” said Reel. “I’m the fifth generation. We get to watch our kids that are sixth generation grow up here. It’s just really nice.”

Clark says her children are already learning the family business.

“The other day my son was on the back of the tractor planting pumpkins back in the summer for our fall crop now, the other one loves to help with the apple cider,” said Clark.

The Reid’s aren’t the only family with generations of memories at the orchard. Kailei Hart says after decades of coming every fall with her mother and sister, she’s back with her own daughter.

“It is super special,” said Hart. “My daughter is only 2, but to be able to make those memories that I made with my sister, we did everything together, and now as you can tell we still do.”

While a century and a half is a long time to keep anything going, Reid says he’s confident the legacy will continue.

“Hopefully we’ll be back here in another 150 years and do another talk,” said Reid.

Owners say every day for the rest of the week will have a special surprise to celebrate the farm’s birthday.

