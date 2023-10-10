Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
Crash at Lloyd and Fulton
Police called to crash near downtown Evansville

Latest News

President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
FILE - Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal and will stay in a Russian jail at least through November
36-year-old Eric Blissett
Spencer Co. Prosecutor’s Office: Rockport man sentenced for battering correctional officer