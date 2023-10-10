Birthday Club
Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School virtual for Tuesday due to water main break
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Due to a water main break at Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School, classes will be virtual on Tuesday.

Officials say the water break does not effect the elementary or intermediate schools.

The intermediate and elementary schools will be in session like normal.

That’s all according to a post made by the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation.

36-year-old Eric Blissett
