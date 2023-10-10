Birthday Club
New ambulance base in Webster Co.

Mitch Carter previews his Webster Co. ambulance story
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County residents now have access to a new EMS service through Deaconess.

With their station officially up and running on October 1, they’ve now unified their services after three years of working in Union and Henderson Counties.

Donald Cato is in charge of the Kentucky Division of Deaconess EMS, and says it means a lot to them to be able to provide service to the people of Webster County.

“We’re really excited about being able to bring our services in here, do more community outreach, and education with the local fire and rescue to just help build and improve on the services that we as EMS and first responders provide to the community,” said Cato.

Mitch Carter spent the morning with the staff at the new Deaconess EMS Station.

Tonight on 14 News, He’ll take you inside of a truck and explain more about how Deaconess secured the contract for Webster County and what kind of impact they’re hoping to have.

