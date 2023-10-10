MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing a theft charge after he admitted to stealing from a store.

According to a police report, officers were called to Market Place for a theft report on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Police say they were told two men stole around $40,000 worth of items from the back of the store, including several compressors and steel plates.

Madisonville Police Department says security footage from Saturday, October 7, showed two men in a Honda CRV drive up to the back lot of Market Place, load up a trailer and remove a motor from a bailer before driving away.

On Monday around 2:40 p.m., police say they found the car and trailer seen in the security footage.

Police were able to find the suspect, Steven Smith, and ask if he had taken the items.

Police say Smith admitted to taking the items, and identified the other suspect seen in the security video.

Officers say they were able to interview a second suspect, but at this time they are not facing any charges.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.

