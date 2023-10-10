Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Look familiar? Deputies trying to ID burglary suspect

Whitesville Burglary
Whitesville Burglary(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a burglary.

They say it happened late Sunday night in the 5900 block of Stevens School Road in Whitesville.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Tyler Free at 270-685-8444.

You can also message the office on Facebook or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management

Latest News

Sierra Malloy
Woman accused of burning flag, claiming to be with ISIS, found not fit for trial
Here's how to submit a question to our Mayoral race virtual town hall
Here's how to submit a question to our Mayoral race virtual town hall
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School virtual for Tuesday due to water main break
Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School virtual for Tuesday due to water main break