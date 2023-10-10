Look familiar? Deputies trying to ID burglary suspect

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a burglary.

They say it happened late Sunday night in the 5900 block of Stevens School Road in Whitesville.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Tyler Free at 270-685-8444.

You can also message the office on Facebook or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

