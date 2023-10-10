The Library of Things: EVPL offers far more than just books

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several local libraries have started a unique collection that offers ever more than just books to the Tri-State.

Everyone knows if you need something new to read, you go to the library. Over the past couple years, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has had a program for those who need something other than just books.

“We’re just open for everyone, a great resource for knowledge,” said EVPL central experience supervisor, Beth Heil.

About two and a half years ago, the EVPL opened a new collection which has taken many people by surprise.

“People, when they’re just casually talking to our staff, I overhear it a lot, ‘You have what here?,’” said EVPL content marketing specialist, Heather McKinney.

Library officials call it the ‘Library of Things’. It’s a special collection, which instead of books, movies, or music; holds things like tools or games for people to check out.

Some may think this is out-of-place at a library, but those in charge think it aligns perfectly with the library’s mission.

“We provide services that we don’t charge for, so these are things folks can borrow and we don’t charge for them, and it saves them money,” said Heil.

The collection contains a wide variety of items, including arts & crafts supplies, tools, puzzles and games, and even instruments.

Library officials say one of their most popular items is cake pans in interesting shapes, like a castle or Tweety Bird. They say many people have come back to library, eager to show off what they made with them.

“It’s really nice to see how the library is utilized by our community,” said McKinney.

The Library of Things not only enables people to experiment with new hobbies before investing money into them, but also gives people the chance to use equipment they may not otherwise be able to afford.

Library officials say the library is a public resource, and the collection is another way to serve the community without them needing to pay.

“You’re not expected to spend money. You’re not expected to bring in revenue,” said McKinney. “The library puts its emphasis on the people.”

For more information on the Library of Things, visit https://catalog.evpl.org/?browseCategory=Evans_library_of_things. For more on upcoming library events, visit https://events.evpl.org/events.

