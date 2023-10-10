“It’s a number of families:” Evansville synagogue community impacted by war in Israel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the members of Evansville’s only synagogue, the horror stories of those kidnapped or killed in the attacks on Israel aren’t just happening thousands of miles away.

“What’s going on now is frightening,” said Temple Adath B’nai Israel Rabbi Gary Mazo. “It’s horrifying to turn on the news or look at social media.”

Mazo says several Evansville families have been emailing and calling the temple’s office sharing stories of loved ones impacted by the conflict.

“We have people whose kids and grandkids are being called up for military service and being sent down to the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Mazo says at least one family is also trying to locate two elderly family members who they have reason to believe were abducted.

According to the rabbi, some of the synagogue members also had to seek shelter in bunkers while traveling at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv as sirens went off.

Although, Mazo says this isn’t the first time, Evansville’s Jewish community has had to confront tragedy.

“When the massacre at the Pittsburgh synagogue happened, the entire community came together,” he said.

Mazo says news of the attacks across the nation broke only shortly before the temple’s Saturday morning service.

During the live-streamed service, Mazo addressed the congregation saying, “The best thing we can do is what we always do: to hope, to pray, to carry on.”

Since Saturday, Rabbi Mazo says life has become much more complicated for many of the synagogue’s families.

The temple will be holding a special prayer service for their members to call for peace in the region during their regular service on Friday.

“We come together. We pray. We sing. We hold each other. We support one another,” he said. “There’s no easy way through these difficult situations.”

