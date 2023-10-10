Imagination Library expands free book program to Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ is a national program that gives children from birth to five years old, the chance to receive books once a month in the mail.

In Indiana, 63 counties already have the Imagination Library program in place, including Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Now, Spencer county is getting the opportunity.

United Way of Southwestern Indiana is the local partner that distributes books in Vanderburgh County, they’ll be the ones taking on Spencer County as well.

United Way President, Amy Mangold says that in Vanderburgh there are 10,000 children that can benefit from this program but only about 4,100 children are actually signed up.

Mangold also said, “In Spencer County since it’s a brand new program, so we’re really looking to get to the families who have kids of appropriate age. We have about 1,000 kids that are eligible in Spencer County so we are ready to get out there and get as many kids signed up as possible.”

All you have to do is check your eligibility and enroll online here.

From there, your child will begin receiving books in the mail once a month until the age of five.

Mangold says United Way chose to help expand this program because of the importance of reading physical books.

“It’s important for kids to have accessibility to books, to age appropriate books, to be able to sit down and read with their parents and also have that opportunity for their parents to read to them,” said Mangold, “We are on our smart phones so much now, but when we can expand our imagination through the joy of reading it’s very important to everyone’s development.”

Mangold says the goal is to one day have every county in Indiana covered by the Imagination Library program.

She also mentioned that if every county in Indiana starts this program, Dolly Parton herself, will visit the state to celebrate.

Local partners are able to distribute these books through grants and local sponsors.

It costs $26 to sponsor a child with a year’s worth of books. If you’d like to donate to the program you can do so here.

