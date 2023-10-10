Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Thursday, a popular Newburgh Halloween attraction returns.

Newburgh’s Halloween Illuminations returns to the Gene Aurand Trailhead.

[Previous Story: Halloween Illumination underway for Rivertown Trail in Newburgh]

It’s a self-guided tour with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail.

Tickets are $5 per person or a family pack of 5 for $20.

Halloween Illuminations will be open nightly October 12 - 15 and October 19 - 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.