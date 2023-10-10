Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday

Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Thursday, a popular Newburgh Halloween attraction returns.

Newburgh’s Halloween Illuminations returns to the Gene Aurand Trailhead.

[Previous Story: Halloween Illumination underway for Rivertown Trail in Newburgh]

It’s a self-guided tour with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail.

Tickets are $5 per person or a family pack of 5 for $20.

Halloween Illuminations will be open nightly October 12 - 15 and October 19 - 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested

Latest News

Boonville community raises concerns over Radon in Warrick Co. courthouse
Boonville community raises concerns over Radon in Warrick Co. courthouse
Two local haunted houses are working together after one of them couldn't open in time for the...
Double the scares: two tri-state haunted houses join forces
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management
“It’s a number of families:” Evansville synagogue community impacted by war in Israel
“It’s a number of families:” Evansville synagogue community impacted by war in Israel