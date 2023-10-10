Francisco town board member resigns after months of drama, replacement being sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new council member is being sworn in in Francisco.
It’s on Tuesday night’s town board meeting agenda, which will be on Facebook live starting at 5:30.
Officials say Cari Mabrey will serve the remainder of Steve Krieg’s term after he resigned.
A swearing in was also held earlier Tuesday when Mabrey filled out the paperwork.
She is on the republican ticket for town board in November’s election.
That was determined during a caucus in August.
Terry Wallace and Vance Lloyd, Jr. are also on the republican ballot.
There has been drama among the town board in recent months, including a protection order field by board president Harold Everett against Steven Krieg.
