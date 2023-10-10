Francisco town board member resigns after months of drama, replacement being sworn in

Birthday Club
Cari Mabrey sworn in to replace Francisco Town Board Member Steve Krieg
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new council member is being sworn in in Francisco.

It’s on Tuesday night’s town board meeting agenda, which will be on Facebook live starting at 5:30.

Officials say Cari Mabrey will serve the remainder of Steve Krieg’s term after he resigned.

A swearing in was also held earlier Tuesday when Mabrey filled out the paperwork.

She is on the republican ticket for town board in November’s election.

That was determined during a caucus in August.

[Previous: Convention goes smoothly in Francisco to pick 3 for republican town board ballot spots]

Terry Wallace and Vance Lloyd, Jr. are also on the republican ballot.

There has been drama among the town board in recent months, including a protection order field by board president Harold Everett against Steven Krieg.

