Fall weather! Time for a chili cook off in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee invite you to enjoy a perfect autumn Saturday in Downtown Henderson at the Fifth Annual Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off .

It’s happening Saturday on Main Street between Washington Street and First Street, right next to Central Park.

Vendor booths will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m.

You can expect to find a variety of artisans peddling goods like handmade candles, wooden flowers, handmade jewelry, books, clothing, and more.

The Chamber will also be selling limited edition Fall Market on Main sweatshirts from their table at the market.

The Chili Cook Off will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with twelve teams vying for one of two awards.

The judges will make their selection following a blind taste test from each team.

Teams will also have a ballot jar in their booth where attendees can cast their vote with either a ticket or a dollar for the People’s Choice award.

All of the proceeds from the ballot jars will go toward a non-profit of the teams’ choosing.

Attendees wishing to participate as a taste tester in the Chili Cook Off must purchase a commemorative mug from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce for $12.

Mugs can be pre-ordered online, purchased in-person at the Chamber office, or purchased from the Chamber tent on the day of the event.

Each mug grants attendees a sample of chili from each of the 12 teams, 1 ticket worth $1 to cast votes in the contest, and a spoon for their samples.

A limited number of mugs are available, and once they are sold, the event is sold out. Attendees must bring their mug to the event in order to participate!

Attendees will also be able to purchase alcoholic beverages from a beverage garden hosted by Henderson Brewing Co. and Boucherie Winery.

The big difference this year is that the Sunset District will be active, so patrons can purchase their beverage in the garden area and then carry it along Main Street while they shop and test chili.

Beverages may not be carried into Central Park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.