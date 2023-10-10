Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fall weather! Time for a chili cook off in Henderson

Market on Main and Chili Cook Off happening in Henderson
Market on Main and Chili Cook Off happening in Henderson(Henderson Chamber of Commerce)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee invite you to enjoy a perfect autumn Saturday in Downtown Henderson at the Fifth Annual Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off .

It’s happening Saturday on Main Street between Washington Street and First Street, right next to Central Park.

Vendor booths will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m.  

You can expect to find a variety of artisans peddling goods like handmade candles, wooden flowers, handmade jewelry, books, clothing, and more.

The Chamber will also be selling limited edition Fall Market on Main sweatshirts from their table at the market.

The Chili Cook Off will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with twelve teams vying for one of two awards.

The judges will make their selection following a blind taste test from each team.

Teams will also have a ballot jar in their booth where attendees can cast their vote with either a ticket or a dollar for the People’s Choice award.

All of the proceeds from the ballot jars will go toward a non-profit of the teams’ choosing.

Attendees wishing to participate as a taste tester in the Chili Cook Off must purchase a commemorative mug from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce for $12.

Mugs can be pre-ordered online, purchased in-person at the Chamber office, or purchased from the Chamber tent on the day of the event.

Each mug grants attendees a sample of chili from each of the 12 teams, 1 ticket worth $1 to cast votes in the contest, and a spoon for their samples.

A limited number of mugs are available, and once they are sold, the event is sold out. Attendees must bring their mug to the event in order to participate!

Attendees will also be able to purchase alcoholic beverages from a beverage garden hosted by Henderson Brewing Co. and Boucherie Winery.

The big difference this year is that the Sunset District will be active, so patrons can purchase their beverage in the garden area and then carry it along Main Street while they shop and test chili.

Beverages may not be carried into Central Park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management

Latest News

Whitesville Burglary
Look familiar? Deputies trying to ID burglary suspect
Sierra Malloy
Woman accused of burning flag, claiming to be with ISIS, found not fit for trial
Here's how to submit a question to our Mayoral race virtual town hall
Here's how to submit a question to our Mayoral race virtual town hall
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store