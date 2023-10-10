Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office to wrap cruiser with suicide hotline number

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suicide-related death numbers are continuing to increase in the Tri-State.

“It’s time to let the public know that talking about suicide is not a bad thing,” Dubois Co. Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter said.

Kleinhelter says we all play a part in suicide prevention.

The Sheriff’s Office is doing their part by expanding their mental health resources with a new partnership with Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness.

“We have so many people we deal with on a daily basis that need the mental health help, they just don’t know how to get it,” Kleinhelter said.

The new relationship will make it easier to know where to go.

One of the deputy cruisers will be wrapped with the suicide hotline number 988.

“It’s going to help reach more individuals that way because they sheriff’s station is one of the first places that receives a call if there’s a mental health crisis,” Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness Founder Kendra Nichols said.

Nichols says the wrap is provided for by Wrap Max.

Deputies will also notify the organization’s LOST team when they’re at a scene ruled a suicide.

“We can help get in connection with the family and help get them the resources they need after a suicide loss,” Nichols said.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says he’s also working on adding another deputy to the team, who has a background in social work.

“They could go to a lot of these that we go to and determine at the time what hat they should put on. Do they need their mental health hat on? Or do they need their deputy hat?” Kleinhelter said.

With the changes coming, he says their biggest goal is to let people know they’re here to help.

“It can’t hurt. It can’t hurt having this person on staff, it can’t hurt having this car seen in the public. Maybe we’ll never know that we helped anybody but I’m almost sure that we will,” Kleinhelter said.

