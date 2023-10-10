Double the scares: two tri-state haunted houses join forces

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two local haunted houses are joining forces after one of them couldn’t open in time for the Halloween season.

Joshua Wilhite runs Henderson Haunts, a “home haunt” which has run in the area for several years. In that time he says he’s seen just how much people like to be scared.

“I think, to me, it’s the adrenaline rush,” said Wilhite. “It’s pushing the normal. It’s getting you out of the comfort zone and they enjoy that, and we enjoy giving it to them.”

Over time he and those he works with have changed and perfected their approach to haunting, and they’ve seen a range of reactions to it; from those who barely react, to those who react a lot.

“Jumped out and scared them and they sat on the ground and cried, and we had to turn all the lights on, come and get them and take them out,” said long-time Henderson Haunts scarer Shane Wilhite. “So it is all over the board.”

About a year ago, Joshua went to a convention for haunted house owners and connected with other local haunters, including Shawn Smith, the man who put together Nightmare on Eastbrooke for over ten years in Evansville.

Smith was looking to expand to a commercial space and open the Evansville Nightmare Factory, but complications meant he couldn’t open in time for this Halloween season.

“We felt terrible,” said Wilhite. “I know how I would feel in that scenario, so I wanted to do everything I could to provide him an opportunity to share his product and his time.”

Smith and Wilhite decided to join forces, with Smith contributing his time, ideas, props, scare actors, and more to Henderson Haunts.

He says it means to lot to participate in the season, and he’s grateful to have the chance.

“Usually in the haunt communities, other haunted house attractions work with each other, so it’s great that he’s helping us and hopefully other haunted houses can do the same,” said Smith.

Smith says the experience has left him thinking highly of the Henderson haunters.

“They’re great guys and they’ll scare you to death,” said Smith.

The opening day for Henderson Haunts is, fittingly, on Friday the 13th, so be sure to come down if you want to meet some unsettling figures. For more information visit https://hendersonhaunts.com/.

