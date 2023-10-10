Death toll rises in Israel as Hamas war continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the U.S. State Department confirmed at least 11 Americans were killed in Israel.

This follows multiple attacks on the country by the militant group Hamas.

Israeli leaders responded with a formal declaration of war and a quote “complete siege of Gaza.”

According to reporting from NBC News, Hamas is a militant Palestinian nationalist movement.

It was founded back in the late 80s during an uprising against Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

Hamas says they’re a freedom fighting movement.

But many countries, including the United States, have deemed Hamas a terrorist organization.

Hamas has had control of Gaza since 2006.

