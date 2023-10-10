Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Death toll rises in Israel as Hamas war continues

Death toll rises in Israel as Hamas war continues
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the U.S. State Department confirmed at least 11 Americans were killed in Israel.

This follows multiple attacks on the country by the militant group Hamas.

Israeli leaders responded with a formal declaration of war and a quote “complete siege of Gaza.”

According to reporting from NBC News, Hamas is a militant Palestinian nationalist movement.

It was founded back in the late 80s during an uprising against Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

Hamas says they’re a freedom fighting movement.

But many countries, including the United States, have deemed Hamas a terrorist organization.

Hamas has had control of Gaza since 2006.

[Related Story: Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory]

[Related Story: Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
Crash at Lloyd and Fulton
Police called to crash near downtown Evansville

Latest News

Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation