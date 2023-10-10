Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Bright Skies, Breezy

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine skies as highs temps climb to 70-degrees. The normal high temperature is 73-degrees. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as low temps dip into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, a surging warm front will spike high temps to near 80-degrees behind breezy southerly winds. There is a 20% chance of showers during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon.  Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny as high temps ascend into the lower 80s. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon behind southerly winds. Thursday night, mostly clear and not as cool as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
Crash at Lloyd and Fulton
Police called to crash near downtown Evansville

Latest News

Warmer temps, chances for rain this week
Warmer temps, chances for rain this week
10/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer temps, chances for rain this week
10/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/9 14 First Alert Sunrise