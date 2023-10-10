Bright Skies, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine skies as highs temps climb to 70-degrees. The normal high temperature is 73-degrees. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as low temps dip into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, a surging warm front will spike high temps to near 80-degrees behind breezy southerly winds. There is a 20% chance of showers during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny as high temps ascend into the lower 80s. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon behind southerly winds. Thursday night, mostly clear and not as cool as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.