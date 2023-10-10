Boonville community raises concerns over Radon in Warrick Co. courthouse

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members in Boonville came to a council meeting to express their ongoing concerns with Radon in the Warrick County courthouse.

Some of the courthouse workers that currently work out of the courthouse say they’ve been actively expressing how unsafe it is to be in the building.

They are asking council members for the approval of temporary moving somewhere else to work until the issue is resolved.

There are others who say they oppose the temporary move because they believe there is no issue with radon in the building, but others say they just want to feel safe while working.

“All we’ve ever wanted is for them to fix the building that’s all we want we want it fixed, we want it safe,” said executive director, Molly Barhill. “We like our jobs, we like who we worked with, we enjoy working with the public we just want a safe place to go.”

The motion to move to a different place to work was approved, but they did not decide tonight where they would move.

There is a meeting Tuesday with members of the health board, commissioners, as well as employees at East Pines Animal Clinic at 6 p.m. to talk on the issue more.

