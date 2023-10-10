Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boonville community raises concerns over Radon in Warrick Co. courthouse

Boonville community raises concerns over Radon in Warrick Co. courthouse
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members in Boonville came to a council meeting to express their ongoing concerns with Radon in the Warrick County courthouse.

Some of the courthouse workers that currently work out of the courthouse say they’ve been actively expressing how unsafe it is to be in the building.

They are asking council members for the approval of temporary moving somewhere else to work until the issue is resolved.

There are others who say they oppose the temporary move because they believe there is no issue with radon in the building, but others say they just want to feel safe while working.

“All we’ve ever wanted is for them to fix the building that’s all we want we want it fixed, we want it safe,” said executive director, Molly Barhill. “We like our jobs, we like who we worked with, we enjoy working with the public we just want a safe place to go.”

The motion to move to a different place to work was approved, but they did not decide tonight where they would move.

There is a meeting Tuesday with members of the health board, commissioners, as well as employees at East Pines Animal Clinic at 6 p.m. to talk on the issue more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested

Latest News

Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
Two local haunted houses are working together after one of them couldn't open in time for the...
Double the scares: two tri-state haunted houses join forces
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management
“It’s a number of families:” Evansville synagogue community impacted by war in Israel
“It’s a number of families:” Evansville synagogue community impacted by war in Israel