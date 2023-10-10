14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “When I see people are being mistreated, it bothers me to my core,” says 1st Ward Evansville City Councilman, Ben Trockman.

Trockman says the residents of Carriage House in Evansville have come forward with accounts of mistreatment from staff.

We spoke to two of the residents, Patricia Candia and Terry Miley.

“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech, and not being able to communicate with my friends and my neighbors,” says Candia.

“They come up with more rules all the time, and you never know what the rules are because they change them,” says Miley.

Both Candia and Miley say apartment management has taken away the furniture in their lobby to keep them from gathering there.

We spoke with a resident who says her aide stopped to talk for a moment in the lobby, and a manager came out and took a photo of her before the resident received this letter, threatening eviction.

“They sent me a letter with my name stating that I would be evicted if that continued. That’s inappropriate,” the resident says. “I mean, I’m not in control of what my aide does when they leave, and they weren’t doing anything wrong.”

That same resident says she was kennel training a service dog, and when she went to lunch, it began barking.

She says management actually went into her apartment, saying they were worried that something had happened to her.

After they realized she wasn’t inside, they took the dog out of the kennel and into their office.

Rather than call her, she says they called an emergency contact, something she says happens all too often: going over residents’ heads and speaking down to them when they ask questions.

“I feel sometimes like they’re treating me like a child, you know? Like I’m not able to speak for myself when I am clearly able to do that,” the resident says.

One person I spoke to who says he was wronged wasn’t a resident at all, but rather a potential one.

Chris Jones is a quadriplegic, and he says he looked to the Carriage House as a possible place to live.

“She wanted the money up front, the electric up front. I told her, ‘I got to look at it first,’” says Jones.

Jones says he was asked to put down money up front for rent before he ever saw the apartment, which he refused. When he went to actually tour the apartments, Jones says he was shown a non-handicap accessible apartment by a maintenance worker, with the manager on duty not taking him there herself.

When he says he went back to the apartment manager and explained the situation, he couldn’t stay in an apartment that wasn’t fitted for somebody in a wheelchair, he says she told him, “‘Well, if you don’t take it, we’ll put you at the bottom of the list.’ I said, ‘I can’t live there.’ I thought she was crazy. You got to have a roll-in shower. If you’re in a wheelchair, you oughta know.”

We’ve reached out to the Carriage House’s office multiple times and have been directed to the the Gene B. Glick Company, the apartment’s parent company. They’ve sent us two separate statements now, for Chris Jones’ situation, it reads:

Statement regarding Carriage House Apartments in Evansville

“As a longstanding provider of affordable housing, committed to meeting the needs of Evansville residents, we regret that we were not able to welcome Mr. Chris Jones into the Carriage House community earlier this summer.

Carriage House features more than 16 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible units, but the demand for affordable housing is high and all our ADA accessible apartments were unfortunately rented when Mr. Jones visited. We hope to place Mr. Jones in our next available ADA accessible home, and we communicated that to him in August.”

Response regarding Chris Jones’ experience

“In July, Chris Jones completed an application for an ADA accessible unit at Carriage House Apartments. He was placed on the waitlist for the property because all ADA accessible units were occupied when Mr. Jones applied. Shortly after submitting his application, Mr. Jones contacted the assistant property manager and told her that his need for new housing was urgent.

In August, a first-floor unit became available, and the assistant property manager called Mr. Jones to let him know that there was an available apartment home, but that it was not ADA accessible. The assistant property manager knew that Mr. Jones was anxious to find new housing quickly and she thought it would be good for him to see if this unit could work.

On August 23, the assistant property manager showed Mr. Jones the available unit. After touring it, he decided it would not work for him, even if the property followed through on its offer to install an ADA accessible shower.

At the end of that meeting, Mr. Jones chose to remove himself from the property’s waitlist instead of waiting to see when the next ADA accessible home became available.

Had he remained on the waitlist, he would have been prioritized for the next ADA accessible apartment available at the property. Or had Mr. Jones chosen to rent the home that was showed to him, he would have been placed on a list to receive a transfer within the property when the next ADA accessible home became available.”

When asked about the reports of mistreatment from other residents, they sent us this statement:

Statement regarding Carriage House Apartments in Evansville

“As a longstanding provider of affordable and conventional housing, committed to meeting the needs of Evansville residents, we regret to hear that members of our community are displeased with their experience at Carriage House. We are deeply committed to providing the best possible customer service for our residents and we will be investigating the allegations made to ensure we are meeting our own high standards for this community.”

At this point, there’s no official timeline for their investigation into complaints, but we’ll be continuing to follow this story and bring you those updates as they become available.

