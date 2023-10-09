Warmer temps, chances for rain this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows on Monday dropped into the upper 40s, but sunny skies helped warm us back into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon. Mainly clear skies on Monday night with more sunshine on the way Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the upper 60s. A warm front will lift north of the Tri-State from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Increasing clouds and a few showers will be likely Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Cloudy and mild on Wednesday with a few scattered showers and a high of 70. Thursday should be dry, but we will see increasing chances for rain late Thursday night through Friday. Showers and thunderstorms possible on Feriday with highs in the upper 70s. Dry and cooler over the weekend with highs dropping back into the lower 60s.

