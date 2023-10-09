Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warmer temps, chances for rain this week

Upper 70s return later in the week
10/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows on Monday dropped into the upper 40s, but sunny skies helped warm us back into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon. Mainly clear skies on Monday night with more sunshine on the way Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the upper 60s. A warm front will lift north of the Tri-State from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Increasing clouds and a few showers will be likely Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Cloudy and mild on Wednesday with a few scattered showers and a high of 70. Thursday should be dry, but we will see increasing chances for rain late Thursday night through Friday. Showers and thunderstorms possible on Feriday with highs in the upper 70s. Dry and cooler over the weekend with highs dropping back into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

10/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Breezy & Cool
Cool and sunny Monday and Tuesday
Cool and sunny Monday and Tuesday