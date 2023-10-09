USI Men’s Soccer stymied by Incarnate Word, despite Matthews’ best effort

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer allowed four second half goals in falling to the University of the Incarnate Word, 4-0, Sunday morning in San Antonio, Texas. The Screaming Eagles go to 1-9-1 overall and 0-3-1 in the OVC, while UIW is 5-4-3, 3-0-1 OVC.

USI, despite being outshot, battled UIW to a 0-0 draw after the first 45 minutes. The Cardinals controlled most of the first half, leading 10-1 in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks.

The second half was all Cardinals as they took a quick 2-0 lead with tallies at 52:09 and 52:44. UIW would cap off the scoring with goals at 65:26 and 87:05 to finish out the scoring.

Between the posts, USI had a valiant effort by junior goalkeeper Braden Matthews (Princeton, Indiana) in spite of the loss. Matthews faced 28 shots overall, 15 on-goal, making a career-high 11 saves.

NEXT UP FOR USI:

USI returns to Strassweg Field next week to start a three-match homestand October 12 when it hosts Chicago State University. The Eagles and the Cougars, who will be facing each other in the OVC for the first time after competing last year in The Summit League, kickoff at 3 p.m.

The Cougars start Sunday with a 3-7-1 overall mark, 1-2-0 in the OVC, and are slated to play Lindenwood University later in the afternoon. Chicago State had broken a seven-match winless streak Thursday when it defeated Liberty University, 3-2, at home.

The remainder of the homestand will include a first-time meeting with Liberty, October 15, and a match-up with Eastern Illinois University, October 19. USI hosts Senior Day on October 15, versus Liberty.

