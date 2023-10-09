UE gets ‘hydration station’

Birthday Club
UE Changemaker Challenge project ‘Hydration Station’
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The UE student who started ‘hydration station’ has done it again.

We told you about Jack Deig before.

He created “Hydration Station” to provide water dispensing stations and encourage young people to initiate green projects within their communities.

Deig submitted the concept into the 2022 High School Changemaker Challenge, a pitch competition that earned him a scholarship to attend the University of Evansville.

During a dedication ceremony on October 9, the first outdoor Hydration Station was revealed on the University of Evansville campus.

It’s a no-contact public water refilling station.

As we reported, there are a few more of Deig’s hydration stations in Evansville.

