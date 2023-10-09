Trial postponed, new public defender to be assigned in Fox-Doerr case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a slain Evansville Firefighter was in court Monday.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s trial has been postponed again after officials say her defense attorney has withdrawn from the case.

They say she is expected to be assigned a new public defender Friday, and a new trial date will be set.

She had been set to go to trial in a few weeks.

Fox-Doerr is charged with murder for the death of her husband, Robert Doerr.

The Evansville Firefighter was shot to death outside his Oakley Street home in February 2019.

The other man charged with murder in this case, Larry Richmond, Sr., is still scheduled to go to trial November 13.

