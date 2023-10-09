Traffic Alert: Construction crews close Weinbach Ave. for new installations

Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Construction crews to close Weinbach Ave. for new installations
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a Facebook post from Evansville Water Sewer and Utility, Weinbach Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The post shows this will be from the Lloyd Expressway to Lincoln Avenue.

This is all for work at the Weinbach and Walnut Street intersection.

Crews say they will be working on installing new sewers, traffic signals and sidewalks.

The road and intersection are expected to be closed until late November.

