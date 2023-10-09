Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Roland Vera, Jr., RB/WR, Reitz : 258 all-purpose yards (that’s rushing, receiving, and returns) and 5 touchdowns.

Jaxon Lueken, WR, Forest Park : 8 carries for 220 yards & 1 touchdown.

Carter Holsworth, RB, Jasper : 25 carries for 179 yards rushing & 2 touchdowns.

Jackson Pendergraft, WR, Henderson Co. : 7 catches for 108 yards & 3 touchdowns.

