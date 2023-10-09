Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.
Roland Vera, Jr., RB/WR, Reitz: 258 all-purpose yards (that’s rushing, receiving, and returns) and 5 touchdowns.
Jaxon Lueken, WR, Forest Park: 8 carries for 220 yards & 1 touchdown.
Carter Holsworth, RB, Jasper: 25 carries for 179 yards rushing & 2 touchdowns.
Jackson Pendergraft, WR, Henderson Co.: 7 catches for 108 yards & 3 touchdowns.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.