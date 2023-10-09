Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.

Roland Vera, Jr., RB/WR, Reitz: 258 all-purpose yards (that’s rushing, receiving, and returns) and 5 touchdowns.

Jaxon Lueken, WR, Forest Park: 8 carries for 220 yards & 1 touchdown.

Carter Holsworth, RB, Jasper: 25 carries for 179 yards rushing & 2 touchdowns.

Jackson Pendergraft, WR, Henderson Co.: 7 catches for 108 yards & 3 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 8
IHSAA Releases brackets for annual H.S. Football Sectionals, Sunday night
IHSAA Releases brackets for annual H.S. Football Sectionals, Sunday night
Memorial Jasper boys tennis semistate
IHSAA Boys Tennis Semistate: Memorial vs. Jasper
Heritage Hills Memorial boys sectional soccer
IHSAA Class 2A Boys Soccer Sectional final: Heritage Hills vs. Memorial