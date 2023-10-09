Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Several school marching bands make it to Semi-State

(Pixabay)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - 13 area high school marching bands are advancing to Indiana’s Semi-State competition on October 21.

Forest Park, Tell City South Spencer and Mater Dei will all compete in semi-state at Franklin Community High School.

Castle High School will compete in their semi-state competition at Ben Davis High School.

At Pike High School, Jasper, North High, Harrison High SChool and Reitz High school will take the field.

Then at Decatur Central High School, The Southridge, Princeton Community, Mt. Vernon and Boonville bands will compete..

Click here to see the full list from the ISSMA Marching Band website.

Congrats and good luck to all the bands competing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Mesker Park’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ starts this weekend
‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre
‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson County
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson Co.
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month