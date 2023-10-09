Several school marching bands make it to Semi-State

INDIANA (WFIE) - 13 area high school marching bands are advancing to Indiana’s Semi-State competition on October 21.

Forest Park, Tell City South Spencer and Mater Dei will all compete in semi-state at Franklin Community High School.

Castle High School will compete in their semi-state competition at Ben Davis High School.

At Pike High School, Jasper, North High, Harrison High SChool and Reitz High school will take the field.

Then at Decatur Central High School, The Southridge, Princeton Community, Mt. Vernon and Boonville bands will compete..

Click here to see the full list from the ISSMA Marching Band website.

Congrats and good luck to all the bands competing.

