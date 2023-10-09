Reliving moments from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another week on West Franklin Street has come and gone.

The 102nd annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival always brings a ton of firsts, and plenty of favorites.

“Yeah that got nuts,” 14 News Reporter Robinson Miles said, after adventuring on a ride. “I think I saw God for a second there.”

In a month that can prove to be temperamental, mother nature gave Evansville her blessing.

“The weather was just fantastic, a little bit of rain on Thursday,” Fall Festival 2nd Co-Chair Todd Helfert said.

Like always -- hundreds of thousands of folks made their way to the west side.

“We send our new guys out and we make them walk one block and count legs, we divide that by two and multiply that by four for each block, and that’s how we get the numbers,” Helfert said. “We think this year we were pushing two hundred thousand, two and a quarter.”

Most of those people who show up may happen to make their way to the half pot booth, where we like to find out how they’ll spend the money.

“Wow, I might become a member, and wear one of the neat hats,” one half pot buyer said.

This year’s half pot broke records yet again. The over $1.8 million give half to a lucky winner, but also go back to chosen community non-profits.

“So what it does is it allows us to turn around and give more money back to the community,” Helfert said.

Helfert added the excitement is always there, but after putting on a successful festival, a collective sigh of relief is had.

“It’s an amazing week, a lot of fun, and we’re happy to see it come but sometimes we’re happy to see it go,” Helfert said. “It’s a long week for everybody but we look forward to it every year.”

Although the WSNC is pretty good at cleaning things up, they seem to be certain that the recently repaved Franklin Street will be good to go for the next 365 days.

“Between the greasy pronto pups and the powdered sugar and everything else, I think we have it ready to last until next year,” Helfert said.

Helfert says that the winner of the half pot hasn’t come forward just yet.

The winning number is D-2627466, and the winner has 30 days to claim their prize.

If you didn’t win, there’s always next year when things kick-off again on West Franklin St.

