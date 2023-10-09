‘The Price is Right’ live show is coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Events Plaza will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show.

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be part of the action and win incredible prizes.

According to a release, that’s happening on February 27, 2024.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Plaza Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com.

A release shows alongside a celebrity host, randomly selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel and even Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car.

Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

