Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar

Joshua Winnett
Joshua Winnett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing burglary charges after police say he was caught helping himself to booze at a closed bar.

Officers say late Sunday night, an employee at the Hilltop Inn walked in to find Joshua Winnett sitting at the bar having a drink.

They say she asked him what he was doing, and he replied with “What are you doing here?”

Police say the business owner called 911, and when they arrived, Winnett was still sitting at the bar.

They say he admitted to drinking three beers and shot.

Officers say he had also broken some lights.

Winnett was taken to jail and barred from the property.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Paradise Park to transform into spooktacular Halloween community
EVPL hosting virtual blood drive
