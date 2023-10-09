Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing burglary charges after police say he was caught helping himself to booze at a closed bar.

Officers say late Sunday night, an employee at the Hilltop Inn walked in to find Joshua Winnett sitting at the bar having a drink.

They say she asked him what he was doing, and he replied with “What are you doing here?”

Police say the business owner called 911, and when they arrived, Winnett was still sitting at the bar.

They say he admitted to drinking three beers and shot.

Officers say he had also broken some lights.

Winnett was taken to jail and barred from the property.

