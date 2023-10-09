PGA Tour cards awarded, after final round of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 73 golfers began their quests for a championship Thursday, and then it all came down to Sunday -- 30 men trying to secure their PGA Tour cards, in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

The leader after Saturday, was Paul Barjon, and he was putting for eagle, on hole 10:. It was not an easy putt, but he drills it and he did not relinquish his lead, in going on to win the championship.

Barjon was just one of the 30 who got that coveted PGA Tour card, and here’s a look at the ceremony, that took place, on the 18th green, after the final putt. Very emotional no doubt, and on hand to personally meet the new P-G-A members, was the tour commissioner himself, Jay Monohan. Pretty cool.

So, Paul Barjon gets the win by three strokes, over Fabian Gomez. Joe Highsmith and Mac Meissner both tied for third. Josh Teater got 5th. Owensboro Catholic grad John Augenstein finished the tourney, at +7.

