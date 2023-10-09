Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

PGA Tour cards awarded, after final round of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Korn Ferry final round
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 73 golfers began their quests for a championship Thursday, and then it all came down to Sunday -- 30 men trying to secure their PGA Tour cards, in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

The leader after Saturday, was Paul Barjon, and he was putting for eagle, on hole 10:. It was not an easy putt, but he drills it and he did not relinquish his lead, in going on to win the championship.

Barjon was just one of the 30 who got that coveted PGA Tour card, and here’s a look at the ceremony, that took place, on the 18th green, after the final putt. Very emotional no doubt, and on hand to personally meet the new P-G-A members, was the tour commissioner himself, Jay Monohan. Pretty cool.

So, Paul Barjon gets the win by three strokes, over Fabian Gomez. Joe Highsmith and Mac Meissner both tied for third. Josh Teater got 5th. Owensboro Catholic grad John Augenstein finished the tourney, at +7.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Torell Kelly's booking photo in Vanderburgh County.
South Carolina murder suspect caught in Vanderburgh Co.
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival

Latest News

USI Men’s Soccer stymied by Incarnate Word, despite Matthews’ best effort
IHSAA Releases brackets for annual H.S. Football Sectionals, Sunday night
IHSAA Releases brackets for annual H.S. Football Sectionals, Sunday night
Aces vs Illinois Chicago women's soccer
NCAA Women’s Soccer: Aces vs. Illinois-Chicago
USI vs Lindenwood women's soccer
NCAA Women’s Soccer: USI vs. Lindenwood