Pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon

By Myracle Evans, Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee pastor died after he went into cardiac arrest during a triathlon Saturday, according to his church.

Tim Shelton was the pastor of Group Leadership and Family Life at Bellevue Baptist Church.

Shelton reportedly suffered the cardiac arrest during the swim portion of the third annual St. Jude IRONMAN triathlon.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday.

Bellevue Baptist Church released a statement on Shelton’s death.

“Known for his kindness toward everyone, Tim touched many lives as he consistently lived out the faith he professed,” the statement reads. “While we grieve Tim’s absence, we grieve with much hope, and we rejoice that he is now in the presence of the Lord Jesus.”

The IRONMAN Group also released a statement regarding the pastor’s death.

“It is with great remorse to confirm the death of a race participant during Saturday’s IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon,” the statement reads in part. “Our sincere condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support.”

Shelton leaves behind his wife and five sons.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

