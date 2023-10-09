Paradise Park to transform into spooktacular Halloween community

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg’s Historic Paradise Park is set to host “Shadows of Spring Ridge” Halloween event.

According to a release, the park will be for adults only on October 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Organizers say there will be live music provided by Scott Taylor and Eric Harper with Southline, cocktails served by The Bard Distillery and Sip & Spin, and food prepared by several food trucks including, Torera Hibachi, What’s The Scoop, and Let’s Get Fried.

A release shows then on October 21, 28, and 31 the park introduce “Terror Nights” from 6-8 p.m.

They say during those three days, Shadows of Spring Ridge will be transformed into a haunted community with spooktacular actors throughout the park. There will be food trucks and sweet treats, hair braiding, face painting, wagon rides and more.

On October 28, The Farmers’ Market and Merle Travis Center also have things in store. People will be able to paint pumpkins with the City of Powderly.

Shadows of Spring Ridge will be open from October 19 until October 31 at Muhlenberg County Paradise Park located at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly KY. All visitors are welcome each day from daylight until dusk.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.