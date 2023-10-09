Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Paradise Park to transform into spooktacular Halloween community

Paradise Park to transform into spooktacular Halloween community
Paradise Park to transform into spooktacular Halloween community(City of Powderly)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg’s Historic Paradise Park is set to host “Shadows of Spring Ridge” Halloween event.

According to a release, the park will be for adults only on October 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Organizers say there will be live music provided by Scott Taylor and Eric Harper with Southline, cocktails served by The Bard Distillery and Sip & Spin, and food prepared by several food trucks including, Torera Hibachi, What’s The Scoop, and Let’s Get Fried.

A release shows then on October 21, 28, and 31 the park introduce “Terror Nights” from 6-8 p.m.

They say during those three days, Shadows of Spring Ridge will be transformed into a haunted community with spooktacular actors throughout the park. There will be food trucks and sweet treats, hair braiding, face painting, wagon rides and more.

On October 28, The Farmers’ Market and Merle Travis Center also have things in store. People will be able to paint pumpkins with the City of Powderly.

Shadows of Spring Ridge will be open from October 19 until October 31 at Muhlenberg County Paradise Park located at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly KY. All visitors are welcome each day from daylight until dusk.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
EVPL hosting virtual blood drive
EVPL Seasons of Sharing Initiative hosting virtual blood drive
Brandon Francis Schaefer
New Year’s Day murder trial pushed back
UE Changemaker Challenge project ‘Hydration Station’
UE gets ‘hydration station’