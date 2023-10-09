New amendments introduced to Evansville city council

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, some amendments are being introduced to the Evansville city council.

Council member Missy Mosby is proposing to keep the Mayor of Evansville’s Salary as is.

As we’ve reported, they’ve been discussing the upping the mayor’s pay by about $30,000.

Mosby has proposed to instead use the money for Firefighter Cancer Screenings.

Another amendment would erase the proposed raise for the City Clerk, and instead use that money to pay for EPD physicals.

Mosby is running for re-election this November and is endorsed by the police and fire unions.

The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.

