Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called Sunday to the 1100 block of East 600 South for a house on fire.

Fort Branch Fire Department says when they arrived on scene they found a heavy fire coming from a dwelling.

A Facebook post from the fire department shows tankers and manpower were requested.

They say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Fort Branch/Union Township Fire Department, Haubstadt Fire territory, Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District, Princeton Fire Territory, Gibson County EMS, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

