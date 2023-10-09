Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson Co.

Birthday Club
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson County
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called Sunday to the 1100 block of East 600 South for a house on fire.

Fort Branch Fire Department says when they arrived on scene they found a heavy fire coming from a dwelling.

A Facebook post from the fire department shows tankers and manpower were requested.

They say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Fort Branch/Union Township Fire Department, Haubstadt Fire territory, Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District, Princeton Fire Territory, Gibson County EMS, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
3 arrested after drugs found in Webster County home
