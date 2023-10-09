Birthday Club
Muhlenberg Co. merging middle schools, relocating Longest Elementary(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Muhlenberg County middle schools are planning on merging together in an effort to enhance educational opportunities and streamline resources.

Muhlenberg County Public Schools announced the formation of a dedicated Merger/Relocation Committee that will oversee the merger of North Middle and South Middle Schools.

The committee will also oversee the relocation of Longest Elementary to North Middle School, which will take place in the 2024-2025 school year.

School officials say the merger of North Middle and South Middle Schools is designed to consolidate resources, enhance educational offerings and create a more efficient and comprehensive middle school experience for students.

Longest Elementary will benefit from the enhanced facilities and resources available at the North Middle School location when they relocate.

