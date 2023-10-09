Birthday Club
10/9 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT
(WFIE) - A man wanted on homicide and kidnapping charges in South Carolina was caught right here in Evansville over the weekend.

A convicted felon is back behind bars after Evansville police say he brought a gun to the Fall Festival.

Police say he was involved in a fight at a funnel cake stand after he cut in line.

We’re learning this morning Americans are among the dead in the Hamas Attacks in Israel.

Now, the U.S. is sending military planes and ships closer to Israel in a show of support.

The 102nd Annual West Side Nut Club is now behind us.

West Franklin Street may look clear now but more than 200 volunteers spent several hours Sunday picking up tons of trash.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

