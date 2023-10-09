Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mesker Park’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ starts this weekend

ZOOm with Santa with Mesker Park Zoo this weekend
(tcw-wfie)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is holding nights of kid-friendly, not-so-scary, Halloween fun on October 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 during Boo at the Zoo.

Kids can Trick-or-Treat their way through the Zoo visiting candy stations, animal encounters, magic shows, life size dinosaurs, and more.

There are two sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one session on their Sensory Sunday, October. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Special event tickets are required for this after-hours event and are only available online at www.meskerparkzoo.com.

Tickets are not sold at the gate.

They are $6 for Zoo Members and $8 for Non-Members.

To prepare for Boo at the Zoo, the Zoo will be closing early each night of the event.

The last admission on Friday and Saturday will be at 2 p.m. and guests must exit the grounds by 3 p.m.

The last admission on Sunday October 22 will be at 1p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Several school marching bands make it to Semi-State
‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre
‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson County
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson Co.
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month