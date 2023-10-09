Mesker Park’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ starts this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is holding nights of kid-friendly, not-so-scary, Halloween fun on October 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 during Boo at the Zoo.

Kids can Trick-or-Treat their way through the Zoo visiting candy stations, animal encounters, magic shows, life size dinosaurs, and more.

There are two sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one session on their Sensory Sunday, October. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Special event tickets are required for this after-hours event and are only available online at www.meskerparkzoo.com.

Tickets are not sold at the gate.

They are $6 for Zoo Members and $8 for Non-Members.

To prepare for Boo at the Zoo, the Zoo will be closing early each night of the event.

The last admission on Friday and Saturday will be at 2 p.m. and guests must exit the grounds by 3 p.m.

The last admission on Sunday October 22 will be at 1p.m.

